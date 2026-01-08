100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Nicholas Gabert, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot; Victoria Quamina, 48th Fighter Wing community relations advisor; Robert Paley, 100th Air Refueling Wing historian, and Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt, 100th ARW Public Affairs journeyman, pose for a photo after laying wreaths at a memorial honoring a crew from World War II B-17, Mission Mistress, 81 years to the day after it crashed, in Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, England, Jan. 6, 2026. The B-17 suffered an engine failure during take-off as the crew was heading out on a mission to Kaiserslautern, Germany, which resulted in a crash and explosion which tragically claimed the lives of five of the nine-man crew, and seriously injuring the four survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)