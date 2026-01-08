(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash [Image 4 of 7]

    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash

    BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Robert Paley, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing historian, and Victoria Quamina, 48th Fighter Wing community relations advisor, lay a wreath and pay their respects during a memorial honoring the crew of the B-17 Flying Fortress, Mission Mistress, at a ceremony in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Jan. 6, 2026. The ceremony was held on the 81st anniversary of the crash, when only four of the nine crew survived, and family members of the World War II Airmen attended the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 08:56
    Photo ID: 9472815
    VIRIN: 260106-F-EJ686-1031
    Resolution: 5568x3840
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash [Image 7 of 7], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

