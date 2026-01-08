100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Robert Paley, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing historian, and Victoria Quamina, 48th Fighter Wing community relations advisor, lay a wreath and pay their respects during a memorial honoring the crew of the B-17 Flying Fortress, Mission Mistress, at a ceremony in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Jan. 6, 2026. The ceremony was held on the 81st anniversary of the crash, when only four of the nine crew survived, and family members of the World War II Airmen attended the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)