100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Air Forces crew of the B-17 Flying Fortress, Mission Mistress, pose for a photo during their training in 1944 in the United States. Assigned to the 94th Bomb Group at RAF Rougham, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, England, the aircraft suffered an engine failure during take-off Jan. 6, 1945, as the crew was heading out on a mission to Kaiserslautern, Germany. This resulted in a crash and explosion, which tragically claimed the lives of five of the nine-man crew, and seriously injured the four survivors. (Courtesy photo)