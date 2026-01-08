100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Stars and Stripes flag is removed to reveal a permanent memorial to the crew of the B-17 Flying Fortress, Mission Mistress, by Richard Carrico, right, son of Sgt. Ony Carrico, and David Shattles, nephew of Sgt. Clinton Hallman Jr., in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Jan. 6, 2026. The B-17 suffered an engine failure during take-off as the crew was heading out on a mission to Kaiserslautern, Germany, which resulted in a crash and explosion which tragically claimed the lives of five of the nine-man crew, and seriously injuring the four survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)