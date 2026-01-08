(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash

    BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kelly Stahl, center, 48th Fighter Wing chaplain, officiates a memorial ceremony held on the 81st anniversary of a B-17 Flying Fortress crash in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Jan. 6, 2026. The B-17 – Mission Mistress – suffered an engine failure during take-off as the crew was heading out on a mission to Kaiserslautern, Germany, which resulted in a crash and explosion which tragically claimed the lives of five of the nine-man crew, and seriously injuring the four survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 08:56
    Photo ID: 9472819
    VIRIN: 260106-F-EJ686-1020
    Resolution: 6640x5296
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: BURY ST. EDMUNDS, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash [Image 7 of 7], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash
    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team Mildenhall
    B-17 Flying Fortress
    RAF Lakenheath 48th Fighter Wing
    World War II
    Mission Mistress
    RAF Bury St. Edmunds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery