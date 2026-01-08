U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kelly Stahl, center, 48th Fighter Wing chaplain, officiates a memorial ceremony held on the 81st anniversary of a B-17 Flying Fortress crash in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Jan. 6, 2026. The B-17 – Mission Mistress – suffered an engine failure during take-off as the crew was heading out on a mission to Kaiserslautern, Germany, which resulted in a crash and explosion which tragically claimed the lives of five of the nine-man crew, and seriously injuring the four survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
100th ARW honors WWII B-17 'Mission Mistress' on 81st anniversary of crash
