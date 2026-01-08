100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A memorial dedicated to the crew of the B-17 Flying Fortress, Mission Mistress, is on display after being unveiled at a ceremony on the 81st anniversary of its crash in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Jan. 6, 2026. Based at the 94th Bomb Group, RAF Bury St. Edmunds, Rougham, the aircraft suffered an engine failure during take-off, as the crew was heading out on a mission to Kaiserslautern, Germany. This resulted in a crash and explosion which tragically claimed the lives of five of the nine-man crew, and seriously injuring the four survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)