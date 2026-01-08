100th ARW honors WWII B-17 ‘Mission Mistress’ on 81st anniversary of crash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Nicholas Gabert, left, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, and Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt, 100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs journeyman, render a salute as a sign of respect after laying a wreath at a memorial honoring the crew of the B-17 Flying Fortress, Mission Mistress, during a ceremony in Bury St. Edmunds, England, Jan. 6, 2026. The ceremony was held on the 81st anniversary of the crash, when only four of the nine crew survived, and family members of the World War II Airmen attended the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)