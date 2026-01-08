Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources personnel walk through a Fort McCoy, Wis., creek July 23, 2025, looking for motted sculpin. On July 23, the Fort McCoy Fisheries Program partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the La Crosse County (Wis.) Land Conservation Department to collect mottled sculpin from Fort McCoy waters and then restock them into a Brook Trout Reserve Stream in La Crosse County where mottled sculpin are absent. (Photo by Steve Rood/Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch)