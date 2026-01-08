(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August) [Image 24 of 71]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources personnel walk through a Fort McCoy, Wis., creek July 23, 2025, looking for motted sculpin. On July 23, the Fort McCoy Fisheries Program partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the La Crosse County (Wis.) Land Conservation Department to collect mottled sculpin from Fort McCoy waters and then restock them into a Brook Trout Reserve Stream in La Crosse County where mottled sculpin are absent. (Photo by Steve Rood/Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 00:53
    Photo ID: 9472655
    VIRIN: 250723-A-A4608-5391
    Resolution: 2977x2233
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August) [Image 71 of 71], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army natural resources management
    Wisconsin
    motted sculpin
    Fort McCoy Fisheries Program

