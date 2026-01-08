Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This is a photo from the mid-1950s taken at then-Camp McCoy, Wis., by former Sgt. Donald Wendel of the 110th Engineer Battalion during summer training at the post. This was among several photos donated to the Fort McCoy History Center by the Wendel family from Missouri where Wendel served in the Missouri National Guard. (Contributed photo)