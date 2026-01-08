Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A glimpse at a printed photo from the 1910s is shown Aug. 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. An interesting artifact, a 100-plus-year-old panoramic photograph, was donated to the Fort McCoy History in July 2025 by a Wisconsin resident who believes she had family descendants in the photograph. That resident, Joyce Thorson from Augusta, Wis., brought the long panoramic photo to the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and the History Center. (U.S. Army Photo)