    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August) [Image 69 of 71]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Installation workforce members participate in the Predictive Index Behavioral Assessment Small Team Training on Aug. 21, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Predictive Index (PI) is a scientifically validated talent optimization tool designed to help organizations understand what drives their people — and how to align those drives with business strategy. It measures behavioral tendencies and cognitive ability, offering insights into how individuals work, communicate, and contribute to team dynamics. PI is widely used across industries to enhance hiring, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness. (U.S. Army Photo by Nicholas Kletzien/Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 00:53
    Photo ID: 9472654
    VIRIN: 250821-A-A4608-3625
    Resolution: 1719x1199
    Size: 865.9 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August) [Image 71 of 71], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy DHR
    Predictive Index
    Wisconsin
    federal workforce training

