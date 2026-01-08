Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Installation workforce members participate in the Predictive Index Behavioral Assessment Small Team Training on Aug. 21, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Predictive Index (PI) is a scientifically validated talent optimization tool designed to help organizations understand what drives their people — and how to align those drives with business strategy. It measures behavioral tendencies and cognitive ability, offering insights into how individuals work, communicate, and contribute to team dynamics. PI is widely used across industries to enhance hiring, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness. (U.S. Army Photo by Nicholas Kletzien/Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources)