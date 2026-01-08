Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meet in Sparta, Wis., on July 14, 2025. The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources. The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow. Fort McCoy personnel regularly support the committee. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 00:53
|Photo ID:
|9472646
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-OK556-8895
|Resolution:
|3688x1723
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August) [Image 71 of 71], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.