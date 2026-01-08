(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August) [Image 17 of 71]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meet in Sparta, Wis., on July 14, 2025. The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources. The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow. Fort McCoy personnel regularly support the committee. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 00:53
    Photo ID: 9472646
    VIRIN: 250715-A-OK556-8895
    Resolution: 3688x1723
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August) [Image 71 of 71], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army community engagement
    Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee
    Wisconsin

