(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August) [Image 51 of 71]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard operate a M109A6 Paladin on the cantonment area Aug. 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. They were moving the vehicle near the Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site where they store all different types of military equipment and vehicles like this. The M109A6 Paladin is an American-made, 155mm self-propelled howitzer. It represents a significant upgrade of the original M109 series, first introduced in the early 1960s. The M109A6 Paladin has seen service with the U.S. Army and has been exported to countries like Israel and Kuwait. Despite ongoing modernization efforts and development of potential replacements like the M1299 (since canceled), the M109A6 and its successor, the M109A7, continue to be important artillery systems for the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 00:53
    Photo ID: 9472653
    VIRIN: 250806-A-OK556-8898
    Resolution: 2558x1745
    Size: 999.07 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August) [Image 71 of 71], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    M109A6 Paladin
    Wisconsin
    National Guard
    Wisconsin National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery