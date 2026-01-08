Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard operate a M109A6 Paladin on the cantonment area Aug. 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. They were moving the vehicle near the Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site where they store all different types of military equipment and vehicles like this. The M109A6 Paladin is an American-made, 155mm self-propelled howitzer. It represents a significant upgrade of the original M109 series, first introduced in the early 1960s. The M109A6 Paladin has seen service with the U.S. Army and has been exported to countries like Israel and Kuwait. Despite ongoing modernization efforts and development of potential replacements like the M1299 (since canceled), the M109A6 and its successor, the M109A7, continue to be important artillery systems for the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)