Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)

Delton and Joyce Thorson from Augusta, Wis., stand with a long panoramic photo July 11, 2025, of Camp McCoy during a visit to the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and the History Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 100-plus-year-old panoramic photograph was donated to Fort McCoy. In the donated photo, believed to be from around 1910 or soon thereafter, shows hundreds of Soldiers — some on horses — set up in formations in front of their encampment which is located in now what is the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)