Delton and Joyce Thorson from Augusta, Wis., stand with a long panoramic photo July 11, 2025, of Camp McCoy during a visit to the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and the History Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 100-plus-year-old panoramic photograph was donated to Fort McCoy. In the donated photo, believed to be from around 1910 or soon thereafter, shows hundreds of Soldiers — some on horses — set up in formations in front of their encampment which is located in now what is the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 00:53
|Photo ID:
|9472652
|VIRIN:
|250711-A-WT217-5025
|Resolution:
|4207x5609
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August) [Image 71 of 71], by Melissa Dubois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.