    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August) [Image 9 of 71]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Melissa Dubois 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Delton and Joyce Thorson from Augusta, Wis., stand with a long panoramic photo July 11, 2025, of Camp McCoy during a visit to the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and the History Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 100-plus-year-old panoramic photograph was donated to Fort McCoy. In the donated photo, believed to be from around 1910 or soon thereafter, shows hundreds of Soldiers — some on horses — set up in formations in front of their encampment which is located in now what is the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 00:53
    Photo ID: 9472652
    VIRIN: 250711-A-WT217-5025
    Resolution: 4207x5609
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: Second half of year included more construction, thousands of troops training (July to August) [Image 71 of 71], by Melissa Dubois, identified by DVIDS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army History
    Fort McCoy History
    Wisconsin
    Camp McCoy photo

