35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants and officials pose for a group photo during Japan’s national wrestling team trials at Komazawa Olympic Park, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 18-21, 2025. The event brought together Japanese and international officials, including a member of the 35th Fighter Wing community, supporting cooperation through sport. (Courtesy photo by Laura Lopez-Cepero)