    35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials [Image 3 of 5]

    35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Participants and officials pose for a group photo during Japan’s national wrestling team trials at Komazawa Olympic Park, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 18-21, 2025. The event brought together Japanese and international officials, including a member of the 35th Fighter Wing community, supporting cooperation through sport. (Courtesy photo by Laura Lopez-Cepero)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th FW Member Supports Japan's National Wrestling Trials [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DODEA
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    wrestling
    sports
    Japan Wrestling Federation

