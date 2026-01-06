Laura Lopez-Cepero, 35th Fighter Wing spouse and international wrestling referee, leads wrestling practice at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. Her recent invitation to officiate Japan’s national wrestling team trials exemplified how people from Misawa AB stay involved in the local community and build connections with our host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 01:06
|Photo ID:
|9471063
|VIRIN:
|260107-F-OS908-1077
|Resolution:
|5026x3344
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials
No keywords found.