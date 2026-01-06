(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials [Image 5 of 5]

    35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Laura Lopez-Cepero, 35th Fighter Wing spouse and international wrestling referee, leads wrestling practice at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. Her recent invitation to officiate Japan’s national wrestling team trials exemplified how people from Misawa AB stay involved in the local community and build connections with our host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 01:06
    Photo ID: 9471063
    VIRIN: 260107-F-OS908-1077
    Resolution: 5026x3344
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th FW Member Supports Japan's National Wrestling Trials [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials

