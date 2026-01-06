35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Laura Lopez-Cepero, 35th Fighter Wing spouse and international wrestling referee, leads wrestling practice at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. Her recent invitation to officiate Japan’s national wrestling team trials exemplified how people from Misawa AB stay involved in the local community and build connections with our host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)