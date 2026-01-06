35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Laura Lopez-Cepero, 35th Fighter Wing spouse and international wrestling referee, poses for a photo during wrestling practice at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. She regularly supports the base community through school athletics while also engaging with host-nation partners through sport, including a recent invitation to officiate Japan’s national wrestling team trials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)