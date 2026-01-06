Laura Lopez-Cepero, 35th Fighter Wing spouse and international wrestling referee, poses for a photo during wrestling practice at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. She regularly supports the base community through school athletics while also engaging with host-nation partners through sport, including a recent invitation to officiate Japan’s national wrestling team trials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 01:06
|Photo ID:
|9471062
|VIRIN:
|260107-F-OS908-1056
|Resolution:
|4400x2928
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials
