35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials

Laura Lopez-Cepero, 35th Fighter Wing spouse and international wrestling referee, officiates a wrestling match during Japan’s national wrestling team trials at Komazawa Olympic Park, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 18-21, 2025. Serving as a neutral official, she supported fair competition and cooperation with Japanese partners. (Courtesy photo by Laura Lopez-Cepero)