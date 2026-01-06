(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials

    35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials

    Photo By Senior Airman Brittany Russell | Laura Lopez-Cepero, 35th Fighter Wing spouse and international wrestling referee,...... read more read more

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.07.2026

    Story by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    What started as a volunteer coaching gig at Misawa Air Base landed Laura Lopez-Cepero on one of Japan’s biggest wrestling stages. As a U.S. Air Force spouse and Misawa AB community member, Lopez-Cepero supported one of Japan’s most prestigious national wrestling events at Komazawa Olympic Park in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 18–21, 2025.

    “This was one of the most elite tournaments I have ever refereed at,” said Lopez-Cepero. “There were multiple World and Olympic medalists competing in nearly every weight class.”

    The Japan Wrestling Federation invited Lopez-Cepero to serve as a neutral, internationally licensed referee during Japan’s national team trials. The four-day tournament served as a national selection event and included televised matches, drawing officials and athletes from across Japan.

    In addition to officiating matches, Lopez-Cepero assisted Japanese referees with English communication, a key requirement for advancement within international wrestling. This support helped improve coordination among competitors and organizers and reinforced collaboration between U.S. and Japanese officials working toward common competitive standards.

    Her participation in the event reflected the broader role Misawa community members play in strengthening bilateral connections through sports, education and cultural exchanges. Experiences like these foster trust, mutual respect and shared understanding between U.S. and Japanese partners.

    “At the end of the day, what means the most to me as a military spouse is that wherever we go - every country, every state - I can find a home on the wrestling mat,” said Lopez-Cepero. “Wrestling is a global language, and here in Japan, it’s allowed me to connect with the host nation and be part of the community at the highest levels.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 01:37
    Story ID: 555845
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials, by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials
    35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials
    35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials
    35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials
    35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DODEA
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    wrestling
    Sports
    Japan Wrestling Federation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version