35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials

Photo By Senior Airman Brittany Russell | Laura Lopez-Cepero, 35th Fighter Wing spouse and international wrestling referee, poses for a photo during wrestling practice at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. She regularly supports the base community through school athletics while also engaging with host-nation partners through sport, including a recent invitation to officiate Japan's national wrestling team trials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

What started as a volunteer coaching gig at Misawa Air Base landed Laura Lopez-Cepero on one of Japan’s biggest wrestling stages. As a U.S. Air Force spouse and Misawa AB community member, Lopez-Cepero supported one of Japan’s most prestigious national wrestling events at Komazawa Olympic Park in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 18–21, 2025.

“This was one of the most elite tournaments I have ever refereed at,” said Lopez-Cepero. “There were multiple World and Olympic medalists competing in nearly every weight class.”

The Japan Wrestling Federation invited Lopez-Cepero to serve as a neutral, internationally licensed referee during Japan’s national team trials. The four-day tournament served as a national selection event and included televised matches, drawing officials and athletes from across Japan.

In addition to officiating matches, Lopez-Cepero assisted Japanese referees with English communication, a key requirement for advancement within international wrestling. This support helped improve coordination among competitors and organizers and reinforced collaboration between U.S. and Japanese officials working toward common competitive standards.

Her participation in the event reflected the broader role Misawa community members play in strengthening bilateral connections through sports, education and cultural exchanges. Experiences like these foster trust, mutual respect and shared understanding between U.S. and Japanese partners.

“At the end of the day, what means the most to me as a military spouse is that wherever we go - every country, every state - I can find a home on the wrestling mat,” said Lopez-Cepero. “Wrestling is a global language, and here in Japan, it’s allowed me to connect with the host nation and be part of the community at the highest levels.”