Laura Lopez-Cepero, 35th Fighter Wing spouse and international wrestling referee, poses for a photo with a Japanese wrestling official during Japan’s national wrestling team trials at Komazawa Olympic Park, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 18-21, 2025. The trials determine Japan’s national team representatives for upcoming international competitions and bring together top athletes and officials from across the country. (Courtesy photo by Laura Lopez-Cepero)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 01:06
|Photo ID:
|9471067
|VIRIN:
|251219-F-F3703-1001
|Resolution:
|1024x576
|Size:
|172.02 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
