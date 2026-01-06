35th FW Member Supports Japan’s National Wrestling Trials

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Laura Lopez-Cepero, 35th Fighter Wing spouse and international wrestling referee, poses for a photo with a Japanese wrestling official during Japan’s national wrestling team trials at Komazawa Olympic Park, Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 18-21, 2025. The trials determine Japan’s national team representatives for upcoming international competitions and bring together top athletes and officials from across the country. (Courtesy photo by Laura Lopez-Cepero)