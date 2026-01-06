Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band play a song selection during the birthday luncheon June 13, 2025, for the Fort McCoy, Wis., observance of the Army’s 250th birthday at McCoy’s Community Center. The event was part of the overall Fort McCoy 2025 Army Birthday Celebration. The day’s activities also included the Army Birthday 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk, a cake-cutting ceremony, and more. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)