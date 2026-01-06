(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June) [Image 64 of 66]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Community members participate in the Clydesdales Parade and Show on June 29, 2025, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Clydesdales are the famous Budweiser Clydesdales. The team of horses and staff and equipment set up on a campground perimeter road not far from the campground office and then held a show for the visitors on how they set up the wagon and how each Clydesdale is connected to the wagon. The show was followed with a parade with the horses through the campground loops. Fort McCoy's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the event that saw hundreds attend. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 18:45
    Photo ID: 9470918
    VIRIN: 250629-A-OK556-2444
    Resolution: 4189x2793
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June) [Image 66 of 66], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground
    Fort McCoy DFMWR
    Wisconsin
    Clydesdales Parade and Show

