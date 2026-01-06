(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June) [Image 60 of 66]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown at Fort McCoy, Wis., on June 26, 2025. During June 2025, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy during weekend training, institutional training, and for exercises and events. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 18:46
    Photo ID: 9470913
    VIRIN: 250626-A-OK556-5095
    Resolution: 703x462
    Size: 108.23 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June) [Image 66 of 66], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)
    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Army training
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center
    Soldier Readiness and Lethality
    Wisconsin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery