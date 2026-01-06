Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Helicopter crews with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment utilizing UH-60 Black Hawks combine with the Army Reserve’s 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment for slingload training with the Army Reserve’s 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment on May 22, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training was part of refresher training for members of the 13th, 100th. Fort McCoy often supports slingload training through the 89B Ammunition Supply Course. All related training like this generally is held at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

The year 2025 was another busy time at Fort McCoy with tens of thousands of troops training at the installation along with many new construction projects taking place, plus much more.

The first half of the year meant a focus on moving five World War II-era barracks for later repurposing plus it also saw many longtime installation employees reach the end of their Army careers. All at the same time, training ramped up as the year went on with Army Reserve, Army National Guard, and other active- and reserve-component forces coming to the installation.

Here's a look at May and June 2025 historical events and news.

MAY

— Fourteen Army National Guardsmen competed in the 2025 Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy from April 30 to May 3. The seven Noncommissioned Officers (NCOs) and seven Soldiers represented Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. They put their Soldier skills to the test for the opportunity to advance to the national level.

The four-day event challenged the Guardsmen, pushing them to their limits while measuring their proficiency in warrior skills, military procedures, physical fitness, and mental fortitude. To earn a place in the regional competition, each Service Member first competed in and won at their respective state-level competitions.

Michigan Army National Guard Spc. Logan J. Rutledge, an infantryman with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 38th Infantry Division was named Region IV Soldier of the Year.

Wisconsin Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Brandon M. Byrne, a recruiting and retention NCO with Alpha Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion was named the Region IV NCO of the Year.

Runners up for Soldier and NCO of the Year respectively were Minnesota Army National Guard Spc. Daniel P. Whited, an infantryman with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 194th Armored Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division; and Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Luke A. Birtch, a combat medic NCO with the Illinois Army National Guard's Joint Force Medical Detachment.

— Thousands of troops took to Fort McCoy training areas during May 2025 to complete weekend training, extended combat training, institutional training, or participate in major training events.

Troops included Guard, Reserve, and active-duty personnel, and a lot of varied activity was taking place.

In early May, Army Reserve Medical Command officials said a new field hospital was shown at Regional Training Site (RTS)-Medical at Fort McCoy.

“Product Manager Soldier Medical Devices, capability and materiel developers, and RTS-Medical personnel collaborated on the new design for a standard medical shelter in support of Soldier hospitalization (at Fort McCoy) on May 1,” states an Army Reserve Medical Command Facebook post on May 3 at https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1106221858211625&set=a.470326441801173.

“Takeaway initiatives included opportunities for standardization, optimization of patient care and safety, and modifications to current obstacles of the legacy shelters,” the post states. “The proposed shelter design will be utilized across the U.S. Army medical force, affording mobility and survivability in future conflicts.”

Training also included the U.S. Army Reserve Command E3B (Expert Soldier Badge, Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge) competition the took place between April 27 and May 10 at Fort McCoy.

According to the Army Reserve at https://www.usar.army.mil/E3B, a “total of 109 candidates from all three U.S. Army components (active, Reserve, and National Guard) started the E3B” competition. Command Sergeant Major of 3rd Medical Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Robert T. Priest, and Commanding Sergeant Major of 352nd Civil Affairs Command, Command Sgt. Maj. George H. Conklin, spoke to the 14 Soldiers who emerged as 2025 badge recipients having satisfactorily completed all required tasks.

“The E3B promotes unity and readiness across the Army Reserve aligning the opportunity for all Soldiers the chance to become experts in their profession and set themselves apart from their peers,” the website states.

The Army Reserve also held its Best Squad Competition from May 8-19 at Fort McCoy. In a story by Capt. Elizabeth Polk, it states “75 warriors divided into 15 squads to endure six grueling, challenge-filled days” during the U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) Best Squad Competition.

“The success of the 2025 Army Reserve’s Best Squad Competition hinged on meticulous planning and coordination at all echelons,” the story states. “Immediately following the conclusion of last year’s competition, preparations for the 2025 event began, collaborating logistics, support, equipment, and personnel. Soldiers assigned to these tasks dedicated long hours to meet critical deadlines and ensured the seamless execution of the competition.”

May 2025 also saw the National Guard hold its 2025 Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy from April 30 to May 3.

— Leaders with Fort McCoy Garrison and installation agencies met May 15 with community leaders and workforce professionals in Sparta, Wis., during the Fort McCoy Workforce Collaborative Meeting, which promotes relationships and employment opportunities.

The meeting brought together people who are working to improve employment opportunities in the region, including at Fort McCoy. Attending from Fort McCoy included Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum; Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major; Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office personnel, and others.

From the civilian side, representatives from the Tomah Chamber of Commerce, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Western Technical College, and more were present.

Officials at the meeting noted the collaboration is helpful in filling jobs at Fort McCoy and also helps people like military family members learn about opportunities for employment.

Also, during the meeting, participants developed ideas and ways ahead to tell military family members more about jobs available in the area as well as events to complete that effort, such as . Also discussed were plans for several other events planned for the installation as well as open employment opportunities with contractors and non-appropriated funds channels.

— The 2025 Fort McCoy fishing season opened May 3, concurrent with the Wisconsin general inland fishing season opener. Fishing on installation lakes and flowages is allowed May 3 through March 1, 2026, said Fisheries Biologist Steven Rood with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. The general inland trout season on post and in Wisconsin is from May 3 to Oct. 15.

Fort McCoy has 10 installation lakes and impoundments and approximately 71.2 miles of Coldwater streams and tributaries, Rood said. Most of the streams are class I trout waters maintaining naturally reproducing brook and brown trout. The impoundments on Fort McCoy cold-water streams provide a variety of uses for recreation, military training, and habitat for fish and wildlife.

— Fort McCoy held its first May 1 National Prayer Brunch at the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office fellowship space at the installation.

The event followed the presidential proclamation that established May 1 as a National Day of Prayer. In the 2025 proclamation available at the Federal Register at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/05/07/2025-08132/national-day-of-prayer-2025, it states in 1988, the Congress, by Public Law 100-307, as amended, “called on the president to issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer, ‘on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals.’”

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Amy Noble opened the event with an invocation and prayer.

Maj. Randy Downs, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, then took the time to introduce the guest speaker.

“Good morning again and welcome to the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy National Day of Prayer and Prayer Brunch,” Downs said. “It is my distinct honor to introduce our keynote speaker U.S. Army Col. (Retired) Raymond G. Boland. Born in Chicago … Colonel Boland enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in January 1956 in Stevens Point, Wis. In 1961, Colonel Boland mobilized during the Berlin crisis with the 32nd Infantry Division to Fort Lewis, Wash.”

Downs said Boland remained on active duty for 30 years with notable assignments that also included being a battalion commander and the Fort McCoy Garrison commander from 1988-1991.

“His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star, and the Purple Heart,” Downs stated. “His professional military and civilian collegiate education includes Wood County Teachers College, a bachelor's degree in social science, Troy University, and a master’s degree in communication from Shippensburg State University. He is a graduate of the Army War College.

— Fort McCoy team members witnessed a change-of-responsibility ceremony May 16 for a new command sergeant major for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy in building 905 at Fort McCoy.

During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. James J. Riddle assumed duties as garrison command sergeant major (CSM) from Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, who has retired from the Army. Immediately prior to this assignment, Riddle served as the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command G-3/5/7 sergeant major from July 2023 to April 2025 at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.

During the ceremony, Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon welcomed Riddle and said thanks to Calarco for his service.

”Tom, thank you for being there for both the military and civilian workforce all the time,” Cantlon said. “You took a positive spin on everything. You participated. And you made the formation your priority. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely appreciate it. Tom and Sharon, you will be missed.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Riddle … (and) family, welcome to a great team,” Cantlon said. “Can’t wait to spend the next two years with you here. I’ll look forward to each and every day.”

Riddle said he looks forward to serving at Fort McCoy.

“It is truly, deeply, an honor to be here, humbled to stand before you to assume the responsibility of Fort McCoy Garrison (CSM),” Riddle said. “This moment is a moment of great pride, not only for me, but for my family, and for those who have supported me throughout the years and the journey.”

— The $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project in Fort McCoy’s 1600 block now has its full construction space open after the fifth and last World War II-era barracks was moved from the area to the 500 block on May 13.

Four World War II-era barracks buildings were already moved on Jan. 22, Feb. 12-13, March 18, and April 16. The movement of the last building went as fast as the fourth — less than a day. Devooght Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis., is the contractor doing the building moving with wheels and remote control powered by a generator.

Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) planners have said a plan was previously worked out with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the contractor to move the five old barracks buildings to the 500 block of Fort McCoy in these moves. The buildings are temporarily set in that block until new locations are determined.

In this fifth move, the movers had ideal weather to get it done with partly sunny skies and moderate temperatures.

DPW officials have said the movement of these buildings is historical in that it’s only the second time that barracks from 1942 are being moved to be reused at the installation. Four barracks were moved in 2023 and then reset in three different blocks on the post.

— Leaders and staff from Fort McCoy, the Tomah VA Medical Center, and Volk Field, Wis., met May 6 at Fort McCoy to discuss medical readiness for service members, and more.

The “Care Triad,” as they are called, meets regularly to discuss the pressing medical readiness needs of service members serving at Fort McCoy and Volk Field as well as government civilian employees.

The first meeting of this group took place Feb. 4 at the Tomah VA Medical Center. The next meeting will be held at Volk Field in August.

In the meeting, the various representatives discussed a variety of topics. They included discussions about Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities, on-boarding initiatives of new employees, retirement services outreach, veterans support outreach, messaging and information sharing, understanding legal requirements, and more.

As meetings continue, leaders in all three areas are working together to improve services and capabilities for service members, veterans, and their families, officials said.

Col. Timothy Guy, commander of Volk Field who was at the meeting with Chief Master Sgt. Maria L. Chew, Volk Field’s senior enlisted leader, said they are glad to be a part of this effort.

“Thank you everyone for the collaboration,” Guy said.

— With the last of the World War II-era barracks moved from the work site May 13, more actual construction of the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project has taken hold, stated Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy in his May 16 update on the project.

The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), which is also currently working on another major project at Fort McCoy — the fiscal year-2022 funded South Barracks Project, was awarded a contract totaling $55,759,100, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing the project. The notice to proceed was acknowledged on July 19, 2024. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days.

The project description in the contract states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex.

“This facility is required to replace antiquated World War II-era wood transient training officer quarters currently being utilized to train Soldiers during major exercises, annual training, battle assembly, and mobilization at Fort McCoy,” the description states. “This facility will be designed with the ability to be winterized or deactivated during the winter months.”

Devooght Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis., moved the five World War II-era barracks in January, February, March, April, and May in support of the project so more space could open up for the site preparation.

Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy said the project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings.

In his May 16 update, Green gave the latest actions, including stating the project is now 6 percent complete.

“Demo continued,” Green wrote. “Fifth building was relocated. The tie down for two buildings continues. And footing/columns/stem wall placements continued on the west building.”

— This year, 75 warriors divided into 15 squads to endure six grueling, challenge-filled days during the U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy.

The 200th Military Police (MP) Command’s squad emerged victorious. The squad, consisting of Staff Sgt. Christian Leonard, Sgt. Aaron Court, Spc. Serge Fenn, Pfc. Luke Griguolo, and Pvt. 2nd Class Seth Stetz, demonstrated resilience and exceptional teamwork to secure the annual top honor. Before arriving at Fort McCoy, each Soldier fought to qualify at the brigade and command level competitions.

The winners then became a part of the 200th MP Command’s best squad and sent to Wisconsin.

“We were taken from our individual battalions or our individual brigades, and we created the best squad from those brigades. From there, we came here to the USARC level, and it’s been a journey the whole way. We literally competed last month,” said Leonard, the squad leader Command Sgts. Maj. Judd Musso and Subretta Pompey presented each squad member with the Army Commendation Medal for their distinguished achievement.

— Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment held slingload training at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on May 22 at Fort McCoy with the support of two UH-60 Black Hawks and crews from the Wisconsin National Guard.

Leading the preparations for the training was Sgt. 1st Class Colter Lee Kincaid with the 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment.

Kincaid, who said the slingload training they were completing best could be described as “cross-level” training for unit personnel who aren’t associated with the 89B military occupational specialty (MOS) of ammunition supply specialist.

“I’m here … to present to some different MOS’ to do some cross-level training and also try to share our experience and our knowledge base with what we do and why we do it,” said Kincaid, who regularly serves as an 89B instructor, during the training. “So that way, not just our MOS gets it, but other MOS’ understand why we do what we do, and how we put it together. So, it’s kind of a knowledge sharing experience.”

— Cadets with the Wisconsin Challenge Academy’s Class 54 held a special event May 21 in McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy with the setup and support of the War Memorial Center Medal of Honor traveling exhibit.

The Milwaukee County War Memorial Center is located in Milwaukee and has been a fixture of the military history community in Wisconsin since 1957, according to its website at https://warmemorialcenter.org.

“Dedicated on Veterans Day 1957 and designated a Milwaukee landmark in 1974, The War Memorial Center is the stunning architectural achievement of renowned Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen, whose work also included the St. Louis Gateway Arch, New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, and Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. Most importantly, Saarinen’s design and the memorials throughout the facility stand as a lasting testament to those who lost their lives defending the freedoms that we all cherish,” the website states.

“In addition to standing as a testament to those whose made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, the War Memorial Center is a hub for veteran activities,” the website states. “We work to ensure each veteran knows their service is appreciated as we inspire patriotism in our youth and honor the 3,481 men and women from Milwaukee County who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

— An aircrew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, operated a CH-47 Chinook during the helocast event May 15 for the 2025 Army Reserve Best Squad competition at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

According to an Army Reserve article by Capt. Elizabeth Polk at https://www.usar.army.mil/News/News-Display/Article/4190517/200th-mp-command-named-best-squad-at-army-reserve-competition, the Army Reserve Best Squad competition for 2025 included 75 warriors divided into 15 squads to endure six grueling, challenge-filled days” of competition.

The helocast event was on the sixth day of competition.

“On day six, the Soldiers woke up at 3 a.m. to march 12 miles back to Big Sandy Lake for the helocast challenge,” the article states. “The helocast challenge is a combat water insertion via a CH-47 Chinook helicopter into the battlefield. Soldiers dived into the water wearing their usual Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP) uniform, boots, and black life jackets; swam up to the surface gasping for air, and were picked up by cadre-filled Zodiac boats.”

— Fort McCoy Garrison leaders Cameron Cantlon, the deputy to the garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major, participated in the May 27 meeting of the Sparta, Wis., Board of Education.

The meeting was held at Sparta High School, an institution that has educated many Fort McCoy family members over the years. The board includes Pat McKenna, Colin Burns-Gilbert, Ashley Berendes, Todd Wells, Amy Lopez, David Burnett, and David Gaunky.

During the visit, the Fort McCoy leaders showed the April Month of the Military Child video produced by Fort McCoy staff.

Cantlon also discussed his family’s experiences of having children in multiple school districts. He also introduced Riddle who was attending his first meeting with the school board members.

Riddle spoke on his three school-age children, and his spouse who is a new high school history teacher in the Sparta Area School District.

— Fort McCoy's East Barracks Project was reported 45 percent complete as of May 30, said Nathan Butts with the Resident Office of the Army Corps of Engineers at Fort McCoy.

In his May 30 update, Butts said the contractors with L.S. Black Constructors were steadily making progress on the project.

“Masons were building a mock-up wall,” Butts wrote in the update. “Drywall installation continues. Air barrier spray continued. Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing rough-in continues.

“Brick ledge installation continues. Door fame installation on all floors continues. Drywall finishing and painting continues with the mechanical, electrical, (and other) rooms. Interior spray foam insulation continues in the bays,” Butts wrote.

JUNE

— Organizers with the Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) held their 2025 Boss Lift event on June 4 at Fort McCoy that included Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flying in employer representatives, static displays, a Commemorative Area visit, and more.

According to their website at https://www.esgr.mil/About-ESGR/Contact/Local-State-Pages/Wisconsin, the ESGR, a Department of Defense office, “is comprised of dedicated and trained volunteers and staff. (They) develop and promote employer support for Guard and Reserve service by advocating relevant initiatives, recognizing outstanding support, increasing awareness of applicable laws, and resolving conflict between employers and service members.”

The website states ESGR also “informs and educates service members and their civilian employers regarding their rights and responsibilities governed by the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994 (USERRA). ESGR does not have statutory authority to enforce, but serves as a neutral, free resource to employers and service members. ESGR’s trained ombudsmen provide mediation of issues relating to compliance with USERRA.”

On a Facebook post by Wisconsin ESGR, they also reviewed their Boss Lift event that took several hours on the installation.

“The Wisconsin National Guard provided six UH-60 Black Hawks to move 44 employers flying from Appleton, Eau Claire, Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau,” the post states. “These employers were brought to Fort McCoy and given briefings. … They saw a hands-on static display and then treated to MREs (Meals, Ready-to-Eat) for lunch.”

— Nathan Butts with the Resident Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Fort McCoy’s South Barracks Project has surpassed 90 percent complete in his June 18 update about the project.

Butts said in the update that the project is 92 percent completed and the contract completion date is currently Aug. 20.

The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. At this point, Green said the project is on time.

As stated in previous news updates, the project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks that can house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019.

Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said overall this project is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.

In the June 18 update, Butts also wrote everything that is getting completed.

“Contractor is working on their punch-list items,” Butts wrote. “Interior cleaning continued. Painting continued with touch-ups being completed. Sod, grass seeding, and blanketing continued. Exterior parking lot grading continued. Exterior concrete work also continues. Fourth floor pre-furniture inspection was also held.”

— Patrick J. Appelman, director of Installation Management Command (IMCOM)-Readiness made a visit to Fort McCoy on June 3 to interact with the Fort McCoy workforce, meet with Fort McCoy Garrison leaders, and more.

According to his biography, as the director of IMCOM-Readiness, he is responsible for installation management activities at 24 active- and reserve-component U.S. Army installations and joint bases located in 16 states, Puerto Rico, and Honduras.

“Appelman and the IMCOM-Readiness team provide support for approximately 1.4 million service members, family members, retirees, and civilians as well as oversight for an annual budget exceeding $2.9 billion for programs across several appropriations and non-appropriated funds,” his biography states. “He oversees 9.1 million acres of land and 347.4 million square feet of facilities with a replacement value of over $182 billion and annual contracts totaling more than $1.4 billion.”

This was Appelman’s first visit to Fort McCoy in 2025. As part of this visit, the IMCOM-Readiness director held a town hall with the installation workforce to discuss current events and news, held a luncheon with garrison directors and leaders, and went to various garrison offices and agencies to meet personally with workforce members.

— Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, completed training at Fort McCoy in early June and among the many Soldiers in the unit completing training were Army medics and related medical personnel.

Soldiers with the 127th were getting ready for deployment, and more, said Staff Sgt. Mitchell Fromm, a 127th medic who helped lead the training.

“So as a platoon of medics, we cover an infantry battalion,” Fromm said about what his medic platoon will do while deployed. “We’ve got about 45 medics in total. Of that we disperse them among five different companies, and we run a (field) hospital.”

Fromm added that his team has ambulances and more that they operate to support the fight.

“We support the infantry, so when they’re out fighting, we’re as close to the line as possible, and we run our field medical tent,” Fromm said. Then when there’s casualties, we'll bring them in.”

In their training at Fort McCoy, Fromm described what the importance is for his team is to come to McCoy, to train together, and get that camaraderie and that knowledge of each other built up right before they deploy.

“Largely it’s trust,” Fromm said. “I have a very large platoon … broken up across five to six different companies, and it is decentralized leadership. So, I don't have eyes on or the chance to meet with every single medic every day. I must trust that I have leaders at every level. … We need to build that training and that trust that they can … not only to treat those Soldiers and get them home but also that they make the right decisions. That they can live with that decision after they come home or potentially leave the Army. It’s up to us to ensure that we take care of Soldiers for the rest of their career and then they can pass those lessons along. So, the more that we do here, even though it’s some longer days and some higher training, it helps in the long run.”

The Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn., performed for hundreds of participants on June 13 during the 2025 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy.

This celebration highlighted the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.

The band played to all of the people who visited McCoy’s for a free lunch and a cake-cutting ceremony and of course — the music.

The band had last played on post at the 2024 Army Birthday Celebration. The band also played during the 2022 and 2023 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebrations.

For the 2025 celebration, band members played on the stage at the main stage inside McCoy’s Community Center because of weather. Otherwise they play in the courtyard at the center.

The 2025 Army Birthday celebration was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).

— Fort McCoy celebrated the Army’s 250th birthday with several events June 13 throughout the installation.

The celebration, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), kicked off with the Army Birthday 5k Run/2-Mile Walk at 7 a.m. June 13.

For the run/walk in 2025, approximately 150-plus people took part in all ages, and all those participants received free Army Birthday t-shirts as well.

At the same time as the run/walk, a free breakfast was provided for all the run/walk participants at the front of Rumpel Fitness Center. Breakfast items included juice, water, bars, donuts, and more.

Later the same day, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at McCoy’s Community Center, the birthday celebration continued with a free lunch, cake-cutting ceremony, and on-site band entertainment from the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn.

The 204th Army Band also played during the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Fort McCoy Army birthday celebrations.

Fort McCoy’s Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon recalled participating in past celebrations during a media interview prior to the lunch event.

As a young Soldier, I remember going to the Army birthday celebrations that were probably hosted by the MWR, like our MWR here at Fort McCoy, and we got together to enjoy some camaraderie, watch the youngest and oldest cut a cake, and enjoy festivities afterwards,” Cantlon said. “So some things change, some things don’t change that much. … (Back then) I just thought it was real interesting that the Army took time out of its day to honor itself and the Soldiers past and present on the Army birthday, on Flag Day, June 14th. What a great day.”

— Hundreds of people visited Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground on June 29 to take part in the Clydesdales Parade and Show at the campground for the installation community and campground guests.

The Clydesdales are the famous Budweiser Clydesdales. The team of horses and staff and equipment set up on a campground perimeter road not far from the campground office and then held a show for the visitors on how they set up the wagon and how each Clydesdale is connected to the wagon.

The Anheuser-Busch company description of the Clydesdales team at https://www.anheuser-busch.com/about/clydesdale explains how the team travels.

Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) led the installation’s effort to hold the parade event at the installation. The Clydesdales were in the area for another event in Tomah, Wis., and it worked out that the team could also be part of an event at Fort McCoy, DFMWR officials said.

The event was also held with support of the Folds of Honor organization. According to https://foldsofhonor.org, Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled U.S. service members and first responders.

At the event, Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, welcomed everyone.

“I just want to say that we are truly blessed and honored to have such an amazing community of friends and family and supporters who enable us to do what we do in creating combat-ready formations, so thank you for what you do to support us,” Riddle said. “We truly, truly appreciate it.”’

— American Legion National Commander James A. LaCoursiere Jr. and others with the national level American Legion team made an office visit June 26 with members of the Fort McCoy Garrison leadership.

LaCoursiere was elected national commander of the American Legion on Aug. 29, 2024, in New Orleans, during the 105th National Convention, states his biography at https://www.legion.org/about/leadership/nationalcommander.

The biography also shows LaCoursiere is an Air Force veteran and “has been a longtime field representative for the American Legion Department of Connecticut’s Soldiers, Sailors and Marines Fund, which financially assists veterans and their families in need.”

“LaCoursiere has held many leadership positions at The American Legion post, department (state), and national levels,” the biography states. “He is a member of American Legion Post 91 in Moosup, Conn. He has also served as a national vice commander, Connecticut state commander, and chairman of the national Legislative Commission. … As national commander, LaCoursiere is strongly committed to raising awareness for The American Legion’s Be the One mission to prevent veteran suicide.”

LaCoursiere and his team spent more than an hour visiting with garrison leaders, including Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum, Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon, Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle-garrison command sergeant major, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director Scott Abell, and Garrison Executive Officer Mike Volpe.

— Fort McCoy personnel once again provided updates about the installation’s natural resources-related efforts June 9 during the June 2025 meeting of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee.

As part of Monroe County, Fort McCoy has a part is supporting the committee. The post does so through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB) as well as the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.

During the June meeting, NRB Fisheries Biologist Steve Rood served as one of the Fort McCoy representatives where he reviewed recent accomplishments completed by NRB and related Fort McCoy personnel.

Among those accomplishments in natural resources management Rood mentioned from May 2025 were:

* The Fort McCoy fisheries program began monthly in-stream phosphorus sampling as part of the Adaptive Management Plan.

* Fisheries personnel collected in-stream water samples from both base flow and runoff events and monitored temperature and dissolved oxygen in all 10 lakes on the installation.

* Fisheries personnel also maintained 28 stream temperature loggers, conducted 13 creel surveys, and completed fish sampling on North Flowage, Sandy Lake, West Sandy Lake, Sparta Pond, and Stillwell Lake at Fort McCoy.

* Fisheries workers also placed 40 Floy tags on largemouth bass and recaptured 12 on the North Flowage and Lost Lake, installed 55 meters of brush bundles and removed 102 meters of woody invasives along Ranch Creek, and began stream habitat and summer IBI/electroshocking surveys.

* In forestry management, personnel administered two timber sales, drafted timber sale maps for fiscal year 2026, drafted closeout letters for four timber sale tracts, and processed contract extension requests for two tracts.

* With invasive species management, personnel provided comments pertaining to invasive species impacts for NEPA on one proposed project.

* Invasive species personnel revisited the goat grazing demo site in Pine View Recreation Area to get pictures for comparison. Located sites nearby for starting buckthorn baggie and critical cutting demos ahead of the Monroe County Invasive Species Working Group Field Day set for June 26 at Fort McCoy.

* For wildlife management, Rood gave statistics about the spring turkey season at Fort McCoy. The spring turkey season started on April 16 and ended on May 23. There were 124 birds harvested with a 33.6 percent success rate based on permits purchased. Rood said it was a very comparable year to last year when looking at harvests but did see a decrease in hunter success rate. Harvest numbers have been also reported to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

— Thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy in June 2025, including Marines, Soldiers, Airmen, and more. Some of the units with larger numbers of troops training on post were with the Illinois National Guard.

According to a coverage post by Sgt Dejuan Patterson with the 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9117141/illinois-army-national-guard-soldiers-travel-annual-training-aboard-illinois-air-national-guard-c-130, Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers with the Urbana-based Headquarters Headquarters Co., 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team flew on a C-130 Hercules from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing from Willard Airport in Savoy, Ill., to Fort McCoy on June 14 for annual training.

“The unit traveled to annual training aboard the Illinois Air National Guard C-130 from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing,” the post states. “The partnership between the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the 182nd Airlift Wing lent an additional element of realism to the start of annual training.”

Overall, according to statistics kept by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS), more than 1,100 Soldiers connected to the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team trained at Fort McCoy in June.

Also training at Fort McCoy in June were Soldiers with the 108th Medical Battalion, which is headquartered in North Riverside, Ill.

— Yet again, the Monroe County (Wis.) Invasive Species Working Group held their annual 2025 Field Day on June 26 at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area and at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy.

More than 40 people participated in this event that included briefings about invasive species and how to control them, and updates from landowners currently fighting invasive species on their lands, and more. It also included field examples of invasive plants as well as discussions on how to best curb the spread of invasive species.

Event coordinators included personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB), the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR), and others. The group is a cooperative effort led by Monroe County Land Conservation, WDNR Forestry, Fort McCoy, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other agencies.

Biologist Jessup Weichelt and Natural Resources Specialist Jessica Salesman with the NRB also participated in the event.

Salesman said the event went well.

“I do think it went over well, despite the challenges – last minute venue change in anticipation of inclement weather, and other things,” Salesman said. “Everyone was willing to go with the flow, thankfully. It was a very well attended event. We had 25 people sign up in advance and others just show up. Including everyone involved with the program, we had 40-plus people at Whitetail.

— Thousands more troops have trained at Fort McCoy during June 2025, including National Guard and Army Reserve units as well as troops attending institutional training courses as several installation tenant units.

In early June and throughout the month, Wisconsin National Guard troops either held training, supported training, and even displayed training for employers from throughout Wisconsin for a Bosslift event.

One Wisconsin National Guard event included Soldiers with the 724th Engineer Battalion and 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion competing in a Sapper Stakes competition during annual training at Fort McCoy. Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock with the Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office covered the competition.

“The competition consisted of eight squads completing various training lanes, such as road reconnaissance, applying first aid, searching for land mines, breaching through wire, creating a hasty crater, and more,” states Stock’s caption information at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9104351/wisconsin-national-guard-combat-engineers-test-skills-sapper-stakes-competition. “The purpose of the competition is to allow Soldiers to test their knowledge on critical engineering tasks at both the individual and squad level.”

Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment also completed a long stretch of training at Fort McCoy during the first half of the month to prepare for a deployment.

— Three-hundred and five people braved hot temperatures, muddy obstacles, and more during the 2025 Down and Dirty Trail Run on June 21 at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy.

Supervisory Recreation Specialist Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) said this was most people they’ve ever had for the event.

“We had 305 runners,” Karis said. “That is the most runners we have ever had to register for this event! We had 17 obstacles. It took runners roughly 20 minutes to complete the race with the race distance being 1.50 miles.”

Karis said they had great partnerships with sponsors for the event, which in turn helps make it possible. He also thanked the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance for supporting the event as well.

“RTS-Maintenance also supported the event by providing a miliary vehicle, an MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle), for the last obstacle,” Karis said. “Despite the extremely high temperatures, patrons thoroughly enjoyed the event. This event was a great success with support from all aspects of DFMWR as well as several volunteers, garrison partners, and sponsors to make this family friendly event a great success.”

— Vietnam veteran and Cashton, Wis., native John Kast received a special tour of the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area on June 18 thanks to support from staff at the Tomah VA Medical Center and at Fort McCoy.

Kast, a disabled veteran, was accompanied by Tomah VA Recreation Therapist Heather Sangl and others. Kast visited the Fort McCoy History Center as well as the many Army tanks Fort McCoy has on display in Equipment Park at the Commemorative Area.

Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, command sergeant major for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, also participated in the visit by Kast.

Kast is an Army veteran who drove tanks during his service in the Vietnam era. He had desired to see artifacts that were connected to his military history.

— Boy Scouts and troop leadership with Boy Scout Troop 301 of Danville, Ind., visited Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area on June 18 to get a first-hand learning experience about the U.S. military, the Army, and Fort McCoy.

The group was less than 10 people but was fully engaged in all of what the area had to offer. Army Historian Ward Zischke with the 88th Readiness Division led the effort to engage with the visitors, discussing many of the artifacts in the Fort McCoy History Center and historical buildings in the area.

