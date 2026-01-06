Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Community members participate in the Clydesdales Parade and Show on June 29, 2025, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Clydesdales are the famous Budweiser Clydesdales. The team of horses and staff and equipment set up on a campground perimeter road not far from the campground office and then held a show for the visitors on how they set up the wagon and how each Clydesdale is connected to the wagon. The show was followed with a parade with the horses through the campground loops. Fort McCoy's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the event that saw hundreds attend. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)