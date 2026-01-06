Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

American Legion National Commander James A. LaCoursiere Jr. and other Legion leaders have their photo taken June 26, 2025, at Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters with Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum; Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon; Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle-garrison command sergeant major; and Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director Scott Abell. The photo opportunity took place after LaCoursiere made an office call with the garrison leaders. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)