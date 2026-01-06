(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June) [Image 59 of 66]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    American Legion National Commander James A. LaCoursiere Jr. and other Legion leaders have their photo taken June 26, 2025, at Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters with Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum; Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon; Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle-garrison command sergeant major; and Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director Scott Abell. The photo opportunity took place after LaCoursiere made an office call with the garrison leaders. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 18:46
    This work, Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June) [Image 66 of 66], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    American Legion National Commander
    Army community engagement and community relations
    Wisconsin

