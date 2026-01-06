(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June) [Image 47 of 66]

    Fort McCoy 2025 year in review: First half of year included continued new construction, building moves, retirements (May to June)

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band play a song selection during the birthday luncheon June 13, 2025, for the Fort McCoy, Wis., observance of the Army’s 250th birthday at McCoy’s Community Center. The event was part of the overall Fort McCoy 2025 Army Birthday Celebration. The day’s activities also included the Army Birthday 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk, a cake-cutting ceremony, and more. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 18:45
    Photo ID: 9470894
    VIRIN: 250613-A-OK556-5586
    Resolution: 5540x3694
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    Army Heritage Month
    Army’s 250th Birthday
    Wisconsin

