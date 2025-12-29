Darkhorse deploys in support of global security operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Major Gen. John D. Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, takes a photo of Maj. Gen. ret. James Eifert, former Adjutant General of Florida, and his deploying son following a departure ceremony in Panama City, Fla., Jan. 4, 2026. Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment “Darkhorse” participated in the event, which signified the unit’s deployment in support of global security objectives. Members of the Darkhorse specialize in reconnaissance and security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)