Major Gen. John D. Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, takes a photo of Maj. Gen. ret. James Eifert, former Adjutant General of Florida, and his deploying son following a departure ceremony in Panama City, Fla., Jan. 4, 2026. Soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment “Darkhorse” participated in the event, which signified the unit’s deployment in support of global security objectives. Members of the Darkhorse specialize in reconnaissance and security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9468621
|VIRIN:
|260104-F-RH401-1043
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.9 MB
|Location:
|PANNAMA CITY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Darkhorse deploys in support of global security operations [Image 45 of 45], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.