Darkhorse deploys in support of global security operations

Lt. Col. Daniel Brown, commander of 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment “Darkhorse”,
and CSM Dale Thompson, command sergeant major, prepare to board an aircraft following a departure ceremony in Panama City, Fla., Jan. 4, 2026. Senior leaders and guests joined Soldiers as they were presented with a ceremonial flag following remarks. Members of the Darkhorse specialize in reconnaissance and security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9468608
|VIRIN:
|260104-F-RH401-9757
|Resolution:
|7081x4721
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|PANNAMA CITY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
