Darkhorse deploys in support of global security operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Daniel Brown, commander of 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment “Darkhorse”,

and CSM Dale Thompson, command sergeant major, prepare to board an aircraft following a departure ceremony in Panama City, Fla., Jan. 4, 2026. Senior leaders and guests joined Soldiers as they were presented with a ceremonial flag following remarks. Members of the Darkhorse specialize in reconnaissance and security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)