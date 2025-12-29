Darkhorse deploys in support of global security operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 153rd Calvary Regiment “Darkhorse” prepare to board an aircraft following a departure ceremony in Panama City, Fla., Jan. 4, 2026. Senior leaders of the Florida Army National Guard and guests joined Soldiers during the event, signifying the unit’s deployment in support of global security objectives. Members of the Darkhorse specialize in reconnaissance and security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)