    Darkhorse deploys in support of global security operations [Image 44 of 45]

    Darkhorse deploys in support of global security operations

    PANNAMA CITY, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 153rd Calvary Regiment “Darkhorse” prepare to board an aircraft following a departure ceremony in Panama City, Fla., Jan. 4, 2026. Senior leaders of the Florida Army National Guard and guests joined Soldiers during the event, signifying the unit’s deployment in support of global security objectives. Members of the Darkhorse specialize in reconnaissance and security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 17:24
    Photo ID: 9468614
    VIRIN: 260104-F-RH401-9539
    Resolution: 7622x5081
    Size: 9.28 MB
    Location: PANNAMA CITY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Darkhorse deploys in support of global security operations [Image 45 of 45], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLARNG

