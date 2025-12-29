Darkhorse deploys in support of global security operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment “Darkhorse” stand in formation during a departure ceremony in Panama City, Jan. 4, 2026. Major Gen. John D. Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, and Maj. Gen. Robert G. Curruthers, Assistant Adjutant General-Army and the commander, Florida Army National Guard, was among those attending the event, signifying the unit’s deployment in support of global security objectives. Members of the Darkhorse specialize in reconnaissance and security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)