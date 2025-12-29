Darkhorse deploys in support of global security operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leaders of the Florida Army National Guard and 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment “Darkhorse” participate in a departure ceremony in Panama City, Fla., Jan. 4, 2026. Guardsmen were joined by loved ones as the event signified the unit’s deployment in support of global security objectives. Members of the Darkhorse specialize in reconnaissance and security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)