Darkhorse deploys in support of global security operations

A Florida Army National Guard Soldier with 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment “Darkhorse”, embraces a loved one following a departure ceremony in Panama City, Fla., Jan. 4, 2026. Soldiers were joined by senior leaders of the FLARNG as they participated in the event, signifying the unit’s deployment in support of global security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)