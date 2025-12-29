(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Darkhorse deploys in support of global security operations [Image 28 of 45]

    Darkhorse deploys in support of global security operations

    PANNAMA CITY, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A Florida Army National Guard Soldier with 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment “Darkhorse”, embraces loved ones following a departure ceremony in Panama City, Fla., Jan. 4, 2026. Soldiers were joined by senior leaders of the FLARNG as they participated in the event, signifying the unit’s deployment in support of global security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 17:24
    Photo ID: 9468610
    VIRIN: 260104-F-RH401-6695
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.08 MB
    Location: PANNAMA CITY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Darkhorse deploys in support of global security operations [Image 45 of 45], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLARNG

