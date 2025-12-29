2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Dougherty, 96th Bomb Squadron commander, watches from behind the south endzone during the closing moments of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2025. Dougherty and his Airmen were recognized during the game after performing a flyover with two B-52H Stratofortress’ prior to kickoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)