Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft perform a flyover above Independence Stadium before kickoff at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2025. Barksdale Air Force Base partnered with the Independence Bowl to showcase the long-range power and precision of the B-52 to the local community on a large stage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 15:48
|Photo ID:
|9468473
|VIRIN:
|251230-F-NW760-1164
|Resolution:
|5212x3468
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.