2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Devries, 20th Bomb Squadron aircrew member, waves to the crowd at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2025. Devries and his fellow Airmen were recognized after performing a flyover in two B-52H Stratofortress’ prior to the game’s kickoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)