(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing

    SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Devries, 20th Bomb Squadron aircrew member, waves to the crowd at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2025. Devries and his fellow Airmen were recognized after performing a flyover in two B-52H Stratofortress’ prior to the game’s kickoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 15:48
    Photo ID: 9468483
    VIRIN: 251230-F-NW760-1285
    Resolution: 3340x2222
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing
    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing
    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing
    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing
    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing
    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery