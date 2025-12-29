U.S. Air Force Maj. Jace Muehlenthaler, left, Capt. Jacques Boudreaux, center, 96th Bomb Squadron ground liaison officers, and retired Col. Joe Jones, former 307th Bomb Wing vice commander, right, observe two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft perform a flyover above Independence Stadium before kickoff at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2025. Barksdale Air Force Base collaborated with the Independence Bowl to engage with a large audience, showcasing the long-range power, precision and mission critical role of the B-52. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 15:48
|Photo ID:
|9468471
|VIRIN:
|251230-F-NW760-1138
|Resolution:
|3690x2455
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.