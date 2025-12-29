2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jace Muehlenthaler, left, Capt. Jacques Boudreaux, center, 96th Bomb Squadron ground liaison officers, and retired Col. Joe Jones, former 307th Bomb Wing vice commander, right, observe two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft perform a flyover above Independence Stadium before kickoff at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2025. Barksdale Air Force Base collaborated with the Independence Bowl to engage with a large audience, showcasing the long-range power, precision and mission critical role of the B-52. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)