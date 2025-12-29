U.S. Air Force aircrew members from the 20th and 96th Bomb Squadron take a group photo at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2025. The aircrew members were recognized for the flyover they performed prior to the game’s kickoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 15:48
|Photo ID:
|9468478
|VIRIN:
|251230-F-NW760-1280
|Resolution:
|5223x3475
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.