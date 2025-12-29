2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force aircrew members from the 20th and 96th Bomb Squadron take a group photo at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2025. The aircrew members were recognized for the flyover they performed prior to the game’s kickoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)