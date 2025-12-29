(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing

    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing

    SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircrew members from the 20th and 96th Bomb Squadron take a group photo at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2025. The aircrew members were recognized for the flyover they performed prior to the game’s kickoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 15:48
    Photo ID: 9468478
    VIRIN: 251230-F-NW760-1280
    Resolution: 5223x3475
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

