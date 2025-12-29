Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft perform a flyover above Independence Stadium before kickoff at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2025. Aircrew assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing performed a flyover for the 2025 Independence Bowl to give the community a first-hand look at the mighty B-52 and demonstrate the 2nd BW’s airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 15:48
|Photo ID:
|9468472
|VIRIN:
|251230-F-NW760-1149
|Resolution:
|4487x2985
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.