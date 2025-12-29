2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft perform a flyover above Independence Stadium before kickoff at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2025. Aircrew assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing performed a flyover for the 2025 Independence Bowl to give the community a first-hand look at the mighty B-52 and demonstrate the 2nd BW’s airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)