(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing

    SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft perform a flyover above Independence Stadium before kickoff at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 30, 2025. Aircrew assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing performed a flyover for the 2025 Independence Bowl to give the community a first-hand look at the mighty B-52 and demonstrate the 2nd BW’s airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 15:48
    Photo ID: 9468472
    VIRIN: 251230-F-NW760-1149
    Resolution: 4487x2985
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing
    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing
    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing
    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing
    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing
    2025 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl hosts 2nd Bomb Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery