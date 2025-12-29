(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, service members transport humanitarian aid to Anuradhapura, Trichomalee

    U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, service members transport humanitarian aid to Anuradhapura, Trichomalee

    SRI LANKA

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force, Sri Lanka air force and government officials pose for a photo at Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka, Dec. 12, 2025. The agility of platforms like the C-130J Super Hercules allows for the delivery of personnel and supplies to locations across Sri Lanka with speed and precision, directly supporting those affected by Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 00:09
    Photo ID: 9467893
    VIRIN: 251212-F-AF991-1467
    Resolution: 5720x3806
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: LK
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, service members transport humanitarian aid to Anuradhapura, Trichomalee [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ditwah, Sri Lanka, 36 CRG, 374 AW, C-130J, 36 AS

