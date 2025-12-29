U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, service members transport humanitarian aid to Anuradhapura, Trichomalee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie J. Chung moves humanitarian supplies in Trichomalee, Sri Lanka, Dec. 12, 2025. The agility of platforms like the C-130J Super Hercules allows for the delivery of personnel and supplies to locations across Sri Lanka with speed and precision, directly supporting those affected by Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)