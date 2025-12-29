U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie J. Chung meets with Sri Lanka air force officials in Trichomalee, Sri Lanka, Dec. 12, 2025. Humanitarian supplies transferred included shelter kits, rice, ropes, water tanks, early warning systems, chainsaws, generators, emergency lights and more from both Australia and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 00:09
|Photo ID:
|9467889
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-AF991-1431
|Resolution:
|4011x2669
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|LK
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, service members transport humanitarian aid to Anuradhapura, Trichomalee [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.