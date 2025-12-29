U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, service members transport humanitarian aid to Anuradhapura, Trichomalee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie J. Chung meets with Sri Lanka air force officials in Trichomalee, Sri Lanka, Dec. 12, 2025. Humanitarian supplies transferred included shelter kits, rice, ropes, water tanks, early warning systems, chainsaws, generators, emergency lights and more from both Australia and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)