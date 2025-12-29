(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, service members transport humanitarian aid to Anuradhapura, Trichomalee [Image 13 of 17]

    U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, service members transport humanitarian aid to Anuradhapura, Trichomalee

    SRI LANKA

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie J. Chung meets with Sri Lanka air force officials in Trichomalee, Sri Lanka, Dec. 12, 2025. Humanitarian supplies transferred included shelter kits, rice, ropes, water tanks, early warning systems, chainsaws, generators, emergency lights and more from both Australia and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 00:09
    VIRIN: 251212-F-AF991-1431
    Location: LK
    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, service members transport humanitarian aid to Anuradhapura, Trichomalee [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS

    C-130J
    Sri Lanka
    374 AW
    36 AS
    36 CRG
    Ditwah

