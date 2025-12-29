U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, service members transport humanitarian aid to Anuradhapura, Trichomalee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Laboy, fly-away security team leader, passes humanitarian supplies in Trichomalee, Sri Lanka, Dec. 12, 2025. The U.S. government remains in close coordination with the Sri Lanka government as it leads recovery and reconstruction efforts following Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)