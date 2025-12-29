U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, service members transport humanitarian aid to Anuradhapura, Trichomalee

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie J. Chung watches as humanitarian supplies are offloaded in Trichomalee, Sri Lanka, Dec. 12, 2025. The U.S. government remains in close coordination with the Sri Lanka government as it leads recovery and reconstruction efforts following Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 00:06
|Photo ID:
|9467885
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-AF991-1211
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|LK
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
