U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, service members transport humanitarian aid to Anuradhapura, Trichomalee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie J. Chung meets with Sri Lanka air force officials at Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka, Dec. 12, 2025. The U.S. government remains in close coordination with the Sri Lanka government as it leads recovery and reconstruction efforts following Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)