Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework

Simulated victims are triaged and provided medical care during a mass casualty (MASCAL) scenario on Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The MASCAL scenario was the culmination event for a Rehearsal of Concept that tested a newly formed framework’s capability for a Unit of Action to perform Role 1 medical care to personnel while in potential hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)