Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework

Sterile saline is applied to a simulated burn victim’s wounds during a mass-casualty scenario on Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. Saline is used to cleanse the wound removing potential debris and bacteria from the burn area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)