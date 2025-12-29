Sterile saline is applied to a simulated burn victim’s wounds during a mass-casualty scenario on Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. Saline is used to cleanse the wound removing potential debris and bacteria from the burn area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 10:30
|Photo ID:
|9463741
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-QF982-1651
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
This work, Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework [Image 15 of 15], by Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.