(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework [Image 10 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Joshua Garcia 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Staff Sgt. Blanca Sanchez, 19th Medical Group medical technician, wraps a simulated wounded leg during a mass casualty (MASCAL) scenario on Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The MASCAL scenario was the culmination event for a Rehearsal of Concept that tested and validated new framework showcasing a Unit of Action’s capability to provide Role 1 medical care in potential austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 10:30
    Photo ID: 9463733
    VIRIN: 251204-F-QF982-1467
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework [Image 15 of 15], by Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework
    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework
    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework
    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework
    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework
    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework
    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework
    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework
    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework
    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework
    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework
    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework
    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework
    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework
    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Rehearsal of Concept
    Medical
    Role 1 medical care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery