Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework

Staff Sgt. Blanca Sanchez, 19th Medical Group medical technician, wraps a simulated wounded leg during a mass casualty (MASCAL) scenario on Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The MASCAL scenario was the culmination event for a Rehearsal of Concept that tested and validated new framework showcasing a Unit of Action’s capability to provide Role 1 medical care in potential austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)