    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework [Image 11 of 15]

    Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Joshua Garcia 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Staff Sgt. Blanca Sanchez, 19th Medical Group medical technician, and Maj. Skylar McMath, 19th Combat Airbase Squadron physical therapist, secure a splint to a leg wound during a mass casualty (MASCAL) scenario on Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The MASCAL scenario was the culmination event for a Rehearsal of Concept, and validated a new framework confirming a Unit of Action’s ability to rapidly establish medical support on a bare base and provide Role 1 medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 10:30
    Photo ID: 9463737
    VIRIN: 251204-F-QF982-1478
    Resolution: 5553x3695
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework [Image 15 of 15], by Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Rehearsal of Concept
    Medical
    Role 1 medical care

