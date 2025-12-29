Rehearsal of Concept for new medical Role 1 framework

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Blanca Sanchez, 19th Medical Group medical technician, and Maj. Skylar McMath, 19th Combat Airbase Squadron physical therapist, secure a splint to a leg wound during a mass casualty (MASCAL) scenario on Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. The MASCAL scenario was the culmination event for a Rehearsal of Concept, and validated a new framework confirming a Unit of Action’s ability to rapidly establish medical support on a bare base and provide Role 1 medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Garcia)